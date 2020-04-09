CanadaTogether: Corus launches project to unite Canadians amid coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

We may be apart but we’re in this together.

Now more than ever, during the COVID-19 crisis, Canadian communities are being challenged to band together to get through an unprecedented time.

To help out, Corus has launched #CanadaTogether, a nationwide initiative to help inspire, educate and engage Canadians.

The community-building project aims to not only provide important information but also shine a light on acts of kindness from individuals and companies during a dark time.

“Canadians are united now, more than ever, as we face extraordinary times and the need to keep each other safe and healthy,” said Doug Murphy, President and Chief Executive Officer, Corus Entertainment.

“With our extensive megaphone across broadcast, TV, radio, digital and social, Corus is honoured to partner with Shaw Communications to provide trusted sources of news and information, as well as some much needed positivity, as we shine a spotlight on the incredible initiatives from coast to coast as we make our way through this difficult time together.”

Story continues below advertisement

2:38 Coronavirus around the world: April 8, 2020 Coronavirus around the world: April 8, 2020

A chorus of Canadian voices, from front-line workers to grocery and transit providers, will bring life to #CanadaTogether on broadcast and social media through special thank you spots.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The spots, the brainchild of marketing legend Geoffrey Roche and his business partner Jack Harding, will feature big names like Scott McGillivray, the Scott Brothers, Olympian Hayley Wickenheiser and more.

Every Sunday at noon, Canadians are being invited to sing O Canada together to show gratitude for front-line workers risking it all to protect us.

“Thanking front-line workers through the unifying power of our national anthem is an impactful way to show our gratitude and to bring the country together every week,” added Murphy.

ET Canada will also be broadcasting a lineup of performance-based specials to keep Canadians company during the crisis.

Every Sunday night at 7 p.m. EST, Canadians can tune in to Global TV for Coronavirus: The New Reality, a weekly broadcast special for the most up-to-date information on the pandemic.

For anyone feeling lonely or isolated during this period, canadatogether.com is a wealth of resources and entertainment, encouraging us all to learn together, plan together play together and stand together.

Story continues below advertisement

“In the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, Canadians everywhere are showing their resilience and kindness while proving that even in the toughest of times, we can and will always support and come through for each other,” said Paul McAleese, incoming president of Shaw Communications.

“More than ever, we are all looking for new ways to feel connected. #CanadaTogether gives us a platform where we can express our appreciation for people on the front line who are working tirelessly to keep us all safe and feel more connected to each other as we get through these times together.”

—

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

Story continues below advertisement

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

—

Global TV and ET Canada are properties of Corus Entertainment.