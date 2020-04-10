Coronavirus: Calgary volunteers, restaurants to bring Easter dinner to struggling families

With Easter weekend upon us, people are preparing to experience the first holiday weekend since the novel coronavirus was declared a global pandemic.

For many families, safety measures imposed to curb the spread of the outbreak — most notably physical distancing — mean missing out on getting together with family to share a special meal. But for those struggling with food insecurity and other challenges during the pandemic, it’s likely to be an even tougher weekend.

That’s what got the wheels turning in Eric Yeung’s mind, and put a fundraising initiative in motion that will see dozens of Calgary families in need, enjoy a special Easter dinner.

Yeung said the idea started with wanting to provide special Easter dinners to all of the families staying at the Ronald McDonald House (RMH) in Calgary on the weekend.

“I just kind of wanted to keep the momentum going and see where I can help and what I can do to give back to the community,” he said, adding that both his businesses have ground to a halt during the pandemic.

Yeung said he saw his initiative as a great way to support the restaurant industry as well during the tough time they’re facing.

Soon, Market — a Calgary restaurant — was stepping up to the plate to offer the meals for all 13 families at RMH and Purple Orchid flower shop was donating bouquets to make each meal extra special.

“We thought it was important also to give back to the community,” owner Vanessa Salopek said.

Her restaurant has had to adapt to the strict guidelines that have been put in place in light of the virus, including only being able to offer their food for pick-up and delivery. She said while it’s been a challenge, the support she’s seen from the community, for her business and others all over the city, has been heartwarming.

That’s why she jumped at the “truly amazing” chance to give that support back to families who need it.

“One of our values is community and social responsibility and it’s something we’ve always prided ourselves on at Market,” she said.

“[Giving back is] something we should keep doing even in hard times.”

Feeding the 13 families at the Ronald McDonald House was just the start for Yeung — he saw that need filled and wanted to do more. So, he set out to feed another 50 families in need in the city.

Partnering with the charities Brown Baggin’ It and Made by Mama, other restaurants and community members who donated through a GoFundMe campaign, 25 dinners will go to families affiliated with each organization.

Yeung said he started putting the word out on Monday and volunteers were quick to join the initiative, offering their time to package and deliver meals on Saturday and Sunday evenings. He said every person who volunteered their time was a complete stranger when they signed up.

“I think, if there’s one thing that I can take away from a time like this, it’s that caring is so much more contagious than any virus can be and it makes me very gracious and very inspired going forward,” Yeung said.

After this weekend, Yeung said he and his volunteers will regroup to discuss what worked and what they learned from the Easter dinner initiative, and he hopes to do more as the pandemic carries on.

“It doesn’t seem like we’re going to come out of this any time soon.” Tweet This

“I feel like those of us who are in a good position health and finance wise, should try to give back as much as they can. So it is a goal of ours to see what we can do going forward. I don’t know what that looks like yet.”