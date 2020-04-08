West Kelowna nursery issues update on workers following potential COVID-19 outbreak

Send this page to someone via email

Bylands Nurseries has provided an update on its workers and the current status of its business, in a Facebook post

At the end of March, Interior Health said it was investigating a potential COVID-19 outbreak within on-site housing for guest workers at the nursery.

In the post, the nursery first thanks everyone in the community who has reached out to offer support.

“Many of you have reached out to offer help, food, or general support for our seasonal guest workers — thank you,” staff said in the post.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“Your generous offers have been communicated or provided to our workers, and this has helped with their morale and feeling of belonging in our community.”

According to the nursery, all staff are self-isolating at home.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are pleased to hear that our team seems to be recovering well — symptoms are resolving, and many of the workers are reporting their readiness and willingness to come back to work,” said nursery staff.

The nursery says it’s working closely with the Interior Health Authority to support their guest workers and to ensure all sanitation processes, operational practices and employee housing situations “meets and exceeds its recommendations.”

It’s yet to be announced when the nursery will be reopening, but staff say they’re working closely with IH to ensure when they do reopen, it’s safe to do so.

2:15 Coronavirus pandemic keeping Okanagan families apart Coronavirus pandemic keeping Okanagan families apart