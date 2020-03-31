COVID-19 outbreak investigated at West Kelowna plant nursery

Send this page to someone via email

The Interior Health Authority says it is investigating an outbreak of COVID-19 involving a group of temporary foreign workers in West Kelowna.

On Tuesday, Interior Health said the investigation at the agricultural business followed confirmation of COVID-19 cases among the group of workers.

It added that the workers live in on-site housing at Bylands Nurseries Ltd.

Interior Health said a medical health officer placed an order on Bylands Nurseries on March 27, and that the workers are to remain in quarantine on the property until the medical health officer “provides alternate direction.”

“The [medical health officer] is confident that the risk of exposure to the general public is low,” Interior Health said in a press release.

“None of the workers were in roles that interact with customers and members of this group had very minimal contact in the community.”

Interior Health said the business is closed to customers, and that the workers live in accommodations that provide space for individuals to safely self-isolate.

“Bylands Nurseries Ltd has been fully cooperative with IH through this process,” said Interior Health, adding the cases may be linked to a group of workers who arrived in Kelowna from outside of Canada on March 12.

Interior Health added that under orders from the medical health officer, Bylands Nurseries and Garden Centre has taken measures to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, including enhanced cleaning of all nursery, housing, sanitary and other facilities accessed by employees, along with denying visitors access to the site.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry called them farm workers, stating they had been in Canada prior to recent regulations regarding temporary foreign workers.