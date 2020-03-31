B.C. premier to make televised address tonight on COVID-19 response

B.C. Premier John Horgan is scheduled to give his first province-wide televised address amidst the coronavirus pandemic at 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday night.
Horgan is expected to speak for about 10 to 15 minutes from his office at the B.C. Legislature.
It’s anticipated to be a direct appeal to British Columbians to continue following the directives from provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]
Henry has frequently said that this week, starting March 30, is crucial to see whether physical-distancing rules are making an impact.
The address will air live on here on our website, the Global BC Facebook page, BC1 and CKNW.View link »
COMMENTS