Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Politics

B.C. premier to make televised address tonight on COVID-19 response

By Richard Zussman Global News
Posted March 31, 2020 2:15 pm
Premier John Horgan and Minister of Finance Carole James discuss the next steps of the COVID-19 action plan recently put in place by the provincial government during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, February 23, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito.
Premier John Horgan and Minister of Finance Carole James discuss the next steps of the COVID-19 action plan recently put in place by the provincial government during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, February 23, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito.

B.C. Premier John Horgan is scheduled to give his first province-wide televised address amidst the coronavirus pandemic at 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday night.

Horgan is expected to speak for about 10 to 15 minutes from his office at the B.C. Legislature.

READ MORE: Vancouver paramedic on front line of COVID-19 crisis has gear stolen

It’s anticipated to be a direct appeal to British Columbians to continue following the directives from provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Henry has frequently said that this week, starting March 30, is crucial to see whether physical-distancing rules are making an impact.

Story continues below advertisement

The address will air live on here on our website, the Global BC Facebook page, BC1 and CKNW.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19John Horganbc coronavirusVirusCovid19PremierBC LegislatureBC premierPremiers OfficeTelevised address
Health IQ newsletter Health IQ newsletter

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing stories, delivered to your inbox

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.