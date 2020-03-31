Coronavirus: Penticton soup kitchen closes doors due to safety concerns

For 30 years, Penticton Soupateria has been serving lunches to the most vulnerable in Penticton, but as of Monday, its doors are shut.
Soupateria staff were worried about proper social distancing being practiced at the facility and they deemed the COVID-19 risk too great for their senior volunteers to work safely.
Litwin said about 80 per cent of their volunteers are above the age of 65.
Soupateria was serving over 100 meals a day when it decided to shut down.
The soup kitchen is meeting with the City of Penticton, about the future of potential reopening in a month.
“We agreed to close until the 13th of April,” said Litwin.
“We are hoping to get things in order and reopen on that date.”
Litwin says he hopes the city will assign bylaw officers to make sure the soup kitchen’s clients follow the proper social distancing protocols.
