Coronavirus: Penticton, Summerland close access to playgrounds, outdoor sports facilities

Calling it a matter of public health, the District of Summerland says it will be closing access to several municipal playgrounds and outdoor sports facilities.

The closures will start Tuesday, March 24, at noon, and will remain in place until further notice, the district said in a press release.

The district said the closures are a response to the novel coronavirus pandemic, and how some are choosing to ignore social distancing.

Also Tuesday, the City of Penticton announced that it has now closed all of its playgrounds and outdoor sports facilities and dog parks to help battle the spread of COVID-19.

The city said the closures include courts for tennis, basketball, pickleball and lacrosse courts, plus skate parks, sports fields and outdoor fitness equipment facilities.

The closures, noted the city, are effective until May 30.

“We continue to see large groups of people using these facilities, something that is in direct violation of the order to social distance from the provincial health officer,” said Penticton mayor, John Vassilaki.

“Through regular contact with our partners at all levels, the City of Penticton is doing its part to ensure our facility operations support the direction and advice being given. We have reached the point where the closure of many outdoor facilities is now in the best interest of everyone.”

The city said bylaw officers will be monitoring city parks “to educate citizens about the closure and the need for social distancing.”

“We are loathe to see the closing of our outdoor recreational facilities because outdoor activity is important to both physical and mental wellness,” said District of Summerland mayor Toni Boot.

“It is unfortunate that lack of compliance by some means the loss of the use of municipal facilities for the majority who are adhering to the provincial social distancing mandate. However, this is a matter of public health and safety.”

The closures in Summerland applies to the following Municipal parks and facilities:

Summerland skatepark

Julia St Park playground

Living Memorial Park (park still open for passive use)

Memorial Park playground

Peach Orchard Campground playground and pickleball and tennis courts

Peach Orchard Beach Park playground

Kin Park playground

Powell Beach Park playground and tennis courts

Dale Meadows playground and basketball hoops (park still open for passive use)

“District staff will be monitoring these parks to ensure compliance,” said District of Summerland CAO Anthony Haddad.

“Access to public trails, greenspaces and beaches is still possible, but to ensure they remain open, our residents will need to make sure they do not gather in groups, keep two metres apart and take every precaution possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

The closures follow other municipal playground closures, including Kelowna, the Regional District of the Central Okanagan, Coldstream, Vernon and Osoyoos.

