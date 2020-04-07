Coronavirus: Kelowna, B.C. teachers create video to spread joy to students

Send this page to someone via email

The teachers at Kelowna’s École K.L.O. Middle School have a special message for their students.

Creating a video covering the song, We’re All In This Together, from popular Disney movie High School Musical, the teachers sent out the collective message that their students are not in this alone.

The staff did a few push-ups, passed around toilet paper virtually to let their students know how much they miss being in class with them.

“Everybody at K.L.O., we are such a loving and close-knit family. The second I proposed the idea everybody just jumped on it,” said Kayla Rose, a teacher at École K.L.O. Middle School.

"They were all really excited to get the message home to their students that we care about them."

Maintaining that connection between the students and teachers during a time where we are all being told to stay at home has become even more important to the staff.

“It’s about relationships, it’s about belonging and it’s about learning. That’s what school is all about,” said Tonia Macgregor, a teacher at École K.L.O. Middle School.

But now class is back in session online for most students, and teachers are putting together curriculums for the distance learning.

“It’s definitely hard not being in the classroom, seeing their faces, hearing their jokes, their laughter and having those nice interactions but, at least this way I get to see my students,” said Rose.

Teachers at École K.L.O. Middle School aren’t the only ones, Kelowna’s École Glenmore Elementary also put together a special message for its students.