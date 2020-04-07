Menu

Parade of amber lights shines for health-care workers in Kelowna amid COVID-19 pandemic

By Jules Knox Global News
Posted April 7, 2020 1:27 am
Updated April 7, 2020 1:44 am
Parade of amber lights for health-care workers in Kelowna
A parade of vehicles flashed their amber lights as they drove by Kelowna General Hospital in appreciation of health-care workers.

Dozens of vehicles flashing amber lights paraded by Kelowna General Hospital Monday evening, supporting health-care workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’ve gathered all the amber lights in the industries between traffic control and the towing industry, and we’re going to light it up tonight in appreciation for frontline workers,” tow truck driver Mike Nicholls said.

READ MORE: Kelowna provides financial relief to residents during pandemic, other cities consider options

Health-care workers waved to the honking drivers outside the hospital.

“It definitely tugs at the heart strings. It makes us feel like we’re wanted, we’re needed, and people are appreciating what we do,” a health care worker watching the procession told Global News.

