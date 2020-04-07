Parade of amber lights shines for health-care workers in Kelowna amid COVID-19 pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

Dozens of vehicles flashing amber lights paraded by Kelowna General Hospital Monday evening, supporting health-care workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’ve gathered all the amber lights in the industries between traffic control and the towing industry, and we’re going to light it up tonight in appreciation for frontline workers,” tow truck driver Mike Nicholls said.

Health-care workers waved to the honking drivers outside the hospital.

“It definitely tugs at the heart strings. It makes us feel like we’re wanted, we’re needed, and people are appreciating what we do,” a health care worker watching the procession told Global News.

