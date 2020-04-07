Menu

Canada

Water leak closes Interior Health building in Kelowna

By Jules Knox Global News
Posted April 7, 2020 12:27 am
Updated April 7, 2020 12:28 am
Interior Health's Community Health Services Centre is closed because of plumbing problems. .
Interior Health's Community Health Services Centre is closed because of plumbing problems. . File / Global News

Interior Health had to close its doors at Kelowna’s Community Health Services Centre on Monday because of a substantial water leak.

The health authority said repair and remediation steps at the site on Doyle Avenue are currently underway.

Interior Health also said that clinical services are being temporarily relocated to other sites wherever possible and patients are in the process of being notified of the changes.

Anyone wishing to inquire about their appointment that had been scheduled for the Doyle Avenue location can call 250-469-7070 for more information.

The health region said that administrative and support departments in the building have to move, but that many staff members are already working remotely because of the pandemic.

Interior Health did not say when it expects the building to reopen.

 

