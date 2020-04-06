Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

Coronavirus: Kelowna family stays connected to great-grandmother while physical distancing

By Sydney Morton Global News
Posted April 6, 2020 8:36 pm
Coronavirus: Kelowna family connects with great grandmother while practicing social distancing

Three times a week, Noah, Ella and their mom Lindsay drive to Kelowna’s Cottonwoods Care Centre to visit their great-grandmother, Donna.

“We planted flowers and I was hoping that could remind my great-grandma of us when we aren’t around,” said 9-year-old Noah Provost.

READ MORE: Staying connected to loved ones is ‘crucial’ during physical distancing, self-isolation

“Its kind of like a virtual hug because we can’t really see her right now because of the coronavirus.”

Coronavirus: West Kelowna boy works on slapshot virtually with former Kelowna Chiefs player

READ MORE: How families are managing being 2 metres away from grandparents

Due to measures put in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the family cannot visit in the same room.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

But that isn’t stopping them from safely saying hi to their great-grandmother.

Separated by the glass, Noah, Ella and Lindsay tell their great-grandmother they love her, show drawings and planted a garden for her to look at through her room window while she stays inside.

Story continues below advertisement
Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19covid-19 newsFamily MattersSocial DistancingGlobal OkanaganGardenPhysical DistancingCottonwoods Care Centrecoronavirus in OkanaganFamily Love
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.