Canada April 4 2020 6:44pm 02:05 First farmers’ market of the year in Kelowna Despite coronavirus concerns, the Kelowna Farmers Market went ahead on Saturday. Kelowna farmers have first market of the year despite COVID-19 concerns <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6779968/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6779968/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?