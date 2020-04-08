Menu

Canada

Kingston region sees 53 total COVID-19 cases, 23 of which have been resolved

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted April 8, 2020 5:52 pm
KFL&A Public Health says there are actually less COVID-19 cases in the region than the day before.
KFL&A Public Health says there are actually less COVID-19 cases in the region than the day before. Kraig Krause / Global News

The number of COVID-19 cases actually decreased in the Kingston, Ont., region on Wednesday, from 54 on Monday and Tuesday, to 53 on Wednesday.

KFL&A Public Health says a person who tested positive actually lives outside of their jurisdiction, and therefore the number dropped by one Wednesday. No other people have tested positive for the virus in the region since Monday.

Also, the public health unit says 23 of the region’s total cases are now resolved.

Three people are currently in hospital due to the virus, but no one has needed a ventilator.

Although numbers in the region have plateaued, KFL&A Public Health want to remind people that the numbers are staying down because people are social distancing.

With the long weekend on the horizon, the public health unit is asking residents to continue to stay home, and to stay away from others that do not live in your immediate household.

Despite closures over the long weekend, the public health unit says their assessment centres at the Memorial Centre and at the Lennox and Addington County General Hosptial will be testing people during limited hours, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

