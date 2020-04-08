Queen City Pride Festival postponed to the end of September due to coronavirus pandemic

The Queen City Pride Festival is another event pushing back its date in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement sent out Wednesday morning, Regina Pride announced the festival is being postponed until the end of September. No firm date has yet been set.

“For many people, Pride is more than ‘another summer festival.’ Pride was born out of protest and continues to be an essential movement today. It’s the one opportunity each year where folks can come together and feel connected, feel loved, and know that they’re not alone,” Regina Pride co-chair Dan Shier said.

“We acknowledge that postponing our festival will leave folks feeling isolated, especially right now when everyone is practicing physical distancing and staying home. We want our communities to know that these decisions are necessary for everyone’s safety and well-being.

“We know that Pride is important and we will continue to plan for a Pride Festival to happen in the fall. Now, more than ever, we need to be loud and proud and support each other.”

Last week, Saskatoon Pride announced it had postponed its physical events until the fall but would be hosting a series of digital Pride events.

Regina Pride is following a similar path. It will be taking place in Global Pride 2020, which is a 24-hour virtual pride event in June.

