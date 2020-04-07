Regina Chinese community donates 380,000 medical gloves to health-care workers

Send this page to someone via email

As people continue to seek ways to help during the pandemic, Regina’s Chinese community has donated 380,000 medical gloves to health-care workers.

The donation comes from a group of 63 members of the community, who also own the Global Trade and Exhibition Centre (GTEC) in Regina.

The group said it decided to make the donation following discussions with the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA), which said medical gloves are exactly what frontline workers need at this time.

“When the COVID-19 outbreak happened, the first thinking from us was about the safety of the frontline medical staff and now we are glad we have the things we can do to help,” said GTEC’s Li Ping.

Loblaws in Regina is helping with the shipping of the personal protective equipment (PPE) to the government depot in Prince Albert for further distribution by the SHA.

Loblaws also made a donation of their own of 600 N95 masks to the SHA.

“Part of the conversation when we donated the masks is to find out what the government is interested in. They said we can donate anything that we currently supply in the Loblaws network, so we are wanting to find out their actual needs so we can donate,” said Loblaws’ Scott Cypher.

Cypher said Loblaws Network is also coordinating donations to the food bank and other areas to support during the pandemic.

