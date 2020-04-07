Coronavirus: Street Culture Project raising funds for Regina shelters

Send this page to someone via email

With hair salons and barber shops closed in Regina due to the COVID-19 pandemic, some may be wondering what to do with their ever-growing shaggy locks.

For Dustin Browne executive director of the Street Culture Project, it’s a dilemma he’s turned into a fundraiser.

“I was getting long in my do and I don’t generally like that — I’m pretty on top of keeping it fairly clean-cut. That wasn’t a reality right now so I was throwing around the idea with friends [to shave it],” Browne said.

After doing just that, Browne said he got the idea to raise money through GoFundMe, encouraging others to donate the money normally spent on haircuts to local shelters.

“It’s to promote the great work the community is doing behind the scenes and the dedicated people that we don’t always think about or see, or recognize, but they are helping society’s most vulnerable,” Browne said.

“There’s a lot of folks out there that need those services, there have been a lot of services that have been cut off so the ones that are still out there are really, really crucial right now.”

Browne said one of the crucial items needed by shelters right now is personal protective equipment.

“With the revelation that [PPE] is helpful [with] preventative measures and recommended by the federal government and CDC, that’s something we want to get,” Browne said.

“Our physical distancing is very challenging in the shelter system. We are dealing with society’s most vulnerable and transient folks, so that puts our staff at risk and we are really focused on maintaining the safety of our staff right now.”

Browne is encouraging people to post photos and videos of homemade haircuts, using the hashtag #shaveitforshelters.

But for those not wanting to part with their luscious locks, Browne said any donation will help. At the same time, he adds, the campaign is also bringing attention to shelter workers.

“They are on the frontline the same way as health-care workers and grocery store workers; there’s a lot of attention given to those folks right now,” Browne said. “So part of this is to raise awareness to the frontline community and shelter workers.”

Browne said the goal is to raise $5,000, which will be distributed to local shelters across the Queen City.

