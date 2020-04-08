Bruce Willis shaves daughter’s head while in quarantine with ex-wife Demi Moore

Send this page to someone via email

While most of the world is doing its part to avoid the risk of spreading the COVID-19 pandemic by staying indoors, or “self-isolating,” it seems many have been itching — perhaps quite literally — to get a haircut.

Tallulah Willis, the youngest daughter of actors Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, was one of those people. But fortunately for her, she was able to get one without breaking social distancing regulations.

On Tuesday, the 26-year-old had her head shaved by her father, the Die Hard (1988) star, while spending quarantine with him and the rest of her family — including Moore, 57, who divorced from the older Willis two decades ago.

The 65-year-old action hero’s current wife, supermodel Emma Heming, complimented the photo. She wrote: “This is actually melting my heart.”

Whether Willis is spending quarantine with Heming and their two daughters, Mabel, 8, and Evelyn, 5, too, is unclear.

Over the last few weeks, Tallulah and Moore have shared a variety of photos of the family spending their days of isolation cooped up at home together.

There are even pictures of the group wearing matching, striped pajamas together.

“Not many can pull that colour off! Lookin’ good squad,” wrote Heming, 41, in a comment on Instagram.

Willis and Moore were married for 13 years between 1987 and 2000 and seemingly ended things with no ill will.

One fan commented on Tallulah’s photo criticizing the large family for “social not really distancing” in the middle of the public health crisis,

“Hi! We made the choice to quarantine together,” responded the young actor. “[We] have been together for 27 days taking every precaution,” she added.

