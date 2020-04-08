Respect 30-day prescription rule as possible shortages loom: N.B. pharmacists

Send this page to someone via email

People are being urged to respect the limitation of 30-day prescription refills because it is a “necessary measure to protect the drug supply for all,” says the New Brunswick Pharmacists’ Association and New Brunswick Medical Society.

“This is a temporary but necessary measure that will help pharmacists manage prescription inventory to reduce the risk of absolute shortages in the coming weeks,” the association wrote in an open letter to MLAs.

“Even with that measure in place, suppliers are already telling pharmacists to expect delays and shortages of some medications.” Tweet This

The groups are asking for patience from members of the public as they try to maintain supplies during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Please do not direct your frustration on the health-care professionals who are doing their best to take care of your needs and those of your families while risking their own health and safety, as well as that of their loved ones,” a joint news release stated.

The pharmacists association says it understands people could pay more for copay and dispensing fees.

People with coverage from the New Brunswick Drug Plan will only be charged co-payment for the initial refill, meaning if you have a 90-day prescription that’s picked up in three intervals, you’ll only pay one co-payment.

That’s a measure the association is encouraging private drug plans and employer groups to consider.

Pharmacists say they too are concerned about more public exposure during the pandemic, but safety measures are being put in place.

Many pharmacies are offering free delivery or using drive-thrus to help cut down on the visits, the association says.

Other safety measures are also being put in place, such as installing plexiglass barriers.

The New Brunswick Medical Society says doctors are still prescribing longer prescriptions.

“The patient would not have to recontact their family doctor to get the next 30 days or the next 30 days filled,” says Dr. Chris Goodyear, the society’s president and a general surgeon in Fredericton.

