NS, NB pharmacies restrict medication fills to avoid shortages during COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Pharmacies in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick are restricting access to medication to avoid drug shortages while the COVID-19 pandemic sweeps through the Maritimes.

On Wednesday, health professionals in both provinces announced that patients will be given no more than 30 days’ worth of prescription medication, unless a pharmacist deems more is necessary on a case-by-case basis.

“Pharmacists are considering the long-term needs of New Brunswickers and wish to ensure that medications are dispensed responsibly during this uncertain time,” reads a provincial government statement released Wednesday.

“Pharmacy practitioners should reassure patients that stockpiling is not necessary and it could

undermine their future supply of medication,” writes the Nova Scotia College of Pharmacists. Tweet This

READ MORE: IWK Health Centre, NSHA introduce ‘no visitors’ policy amid coronavirus pandemic

Cases of the novel coronavirus remain low in the Maritimes, but are rising steadily in all three provinces, with hundreds of test results still pending.

Story continues below advertisement

In Nova Scotia, there are 12 cases of COVID-19, three confirmed and nine presumptive. There are 11 cases in New Brunswick and one in Prince Edward Island.

Governments and pharmaceutical groups are asking local pharmacies to manage their inventories to avoid public stockpiling, reducing the risk that a patient will not be able to find the medication they need in the future.

“Requesting early refills unless absolutely necessary or stockpiling medications could create unintended drug shortages and put the health of other patients at risk,” according to the New Brunswick government.

1:30 Coronavirus outbreak: Child identified as 8th case of COVID-19 in New Brunswick Coronavirus outbreak: Child identified as 8th case of COVID-19 in New Brunswick

READ MORE: New Brunswick identifies 3 new presumptive coronavirus cases, bringing total to 11

In order to expedite service during the crisis and reduce the burden on overwhelmed healthcare systems, some pharmacists have been given broader dispensing powers during the COVID-19 crisis.

In Nova Scotia, pharmacists are no longer required to notify primary care providers or specialists when filling patient prescriptions. They can also prescribe when a patient’s home pharmacy is closed.

The provincial government will cover assessment fees as for most prescription renewals, and is supporting the industry with new options for virtual care.

To promote social distancing, requirements to have a private consultation room have been removed.

Story continues below advertisement

In both Nova Scotia and New Brunswick, residents are also being asked not to visit pharmacies within two weeks of experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms.