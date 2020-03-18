New Brunswick to provide update on coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick will provide an update on its response to the COVID-19 pandemic after the eighth case of the virus in the province was announced Tuesday.

Premier Blaine Higgs and Dr. Jennifer Russell, the province’s chief medical officer of health, are set to provide the update at 2:30 p.m. AT.

As of Tuesday, Russell announced that the province has six presumptive cases and two confirmed cases.

The chief medical officer of health also asked that New Brunswick residents who travelled on WestJet Flight 3440 from Toronto to Moncton on March 7 self-isolate.

A woman who returned to P.E.I. after travelling on that flight has now tested positive for COVID-19.

At the press briefing, New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs also stressed the importance of not travelling unless absolutely necessary.

“Right now, the best thing we can do, whenever possible, is to stay home,” said Higgs, reminding citizens to stay away from the province’s care homes.

-With files from Alexander Quon