Health

New Brunswick to provide update on coronavirus

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted March 18, 2020 12:14 pm
Updated March 18, 2020 1:17 pm
New Brunswick to provide an update on COVID-19 in the province.

New Brunswick will provide an update on its response to the COVID-19 pandemic after the eighth case of the virus in the province was announced Tuesday.

Premier Blaine Higgs and Dr. Jennifer Russell, the province’s chief medical officer of health, are set to provide the update at 2:30 p.m. AT.

READ MORE: Child identified as eighth case of COVID-19 in New Brunswick

As of Tuesday, Russell announced that the province has six presumptive cases and two confirmed cases.

The chief medical officer of health also asked that New Brunswick residents who travelled on WestJet Flight 3440 from Toronto to Moncton on March 7 self-isolate.

Coronavirus outbreak: New Brunswick confirms new presumptive case in child under the age of 10
Coronavirus outbreak: New Brunswick confirms new presumptive case in child under the age of 10

A woman who returned to P.E.I. after travelling on that flight has now tested positive for COVID-19.

Story continues below advertisement

At the press briefing, New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs also stressed the importance of not travelling unless absolutely necessary.

READ MORE: N.B. implementing COVID-19 assessment centres to reduce ER visits

“Right now, the best thing we can do, whenever possible, is to stay home,” said Higgs, reminding citizens to stay away from the province’s care homes.

-With files from Alexander Quon

