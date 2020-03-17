New Brunswick to provide update on coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick will provide an update Tuesday on its response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Premier Blaine Higgs and Dr. Jennifer Russel, the province’s chief medical officer of health, are set to provide the update at 2:30 p.m. AT.

On Monday, the province announced that there were five presumptive cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus bacteria, and two confirmed cases of COVID-19.

That brought the total number of positive tests to seven cases.

The first case in New Brunswick was announced on March 11, 2020. That was a woman in her 50s who recently returned from France.

Four new presumptive cases were announced on Sunday, all of which were in close contact with the first case. One of those cases was confirmed on Monday, bringing the confirmed total to two.

So far, 196 COVID-19 tests have come back negative.

Close childcare centres, Russell recommends

During Monday’s press briefing, Russell recommended the closure of all childcare centres in the province except those that serve children of essential workers.

“The time is now for all to act to limit the spread of this virus, particularly to our most vulnerable residents,” she said.

Russell also said the following businesses and public spaces be closed starting on Tuesday:

museums

theatres

performance spaces

swimming pools, spas, saunas and water parks

recreational sites such as ski resorts, amusement parks, trampoline centres, etc.

cinemas and arcades

training centres and dance, spinning, zumba and yoga centres

arenas

indoor soccer centres

zoos

aquariums

bars

restaurants that offer buffets

sugar bush operations open to the public

Public health is also asking restaurant owners to limit the number of customers to 50 per cent of the capacity of their dining areas.

Russell said the actions they are taking “can and will save lives.”

UNB students receive Horizon Health warning

On Monday, students at the University of New Brunswick received a notice saying that there are “presumptive cases” of COVID-19 in the university community.

In the notice, Horizon Health asked all members of the university community to monitor symptoms for 14 days.

“If you develop symptoms like headache, congestion, achiness, fever, cough or difficulty breathing between now and March 25, immediately isolate yourself … from other people and stay home from work and school,” Horizon Health said.

UNB, along with St. Thomas University and Mount Allison University, suspended all in-person classes last week. Classes are expected to resume remotely for each school for the remainder of the year.