Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

New Brunswick to provide update on coronavirus

By Alexander Quon and Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted March 17, 2020 12:52 pm
In this illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). This virus was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China. (CDC via AP, File).
In this illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). This virus was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China. (CDC via AP, File).

New Brunswick will provide an update Tuesday on its response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Premier Blaine Higgs and Dr. Jennifer Russel, the province’s chief medical officer of health, are set to provide the update at 2:30 p.m. AT.

On Monday, the province announced that there were five presumptive cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus bacteria, and two confirmed cases of COVID-19.

READ MORE: New COVID-19 case brings New Brunswick total to 7

That brought the total number of positive tests to seven cases.

The first case in New Brunswick was announced on March 11, 2020. That was a woman in her 50s who recently returned from France.

Four new presumptive cases were announced on Sunday, all of which were in close contact with the first case. One of those cases was confirmed on Monday, bringing the confirmed total to two.

Story continues below advertisement

So far, 196 COVID-19 tests have come back negative.

N.B. chief medical officer recommending closure of childcare centers
N.B. chief medical officer recommending closure of childcare centers

Close childcare centres, Russell recommends

During Monday’s press briefing, Russell recommended the closure of all childcare centres in the province except those that serve children of essential workers.

“The time is now for all to act to limit the spread of this virus, particularly to our most vulnerable residents,” she said.

Russell also said the following businesses and public spaces be closed starting on Tuesday:

  • museums
  • theatres
  • performance spaces
  • swimming pools, spas, saunas and water parks
  • recreational sites such as ski resorts, amusement parks, trampoline centres, etc.
  • cinemas and arcades
  • training centres and dance, spinning, zumba and yoga centres
  • arenas
  • indoor soccer centres
  • zoos
  • aquariums
  • bars
  • restaurants that offer buffets
  • sugar bush operations open to the public

Public health is also asking restaurant owners to limit the number of customers to 50 per cent of the capacity of their dining areas.

Russell said the actions they are taking “can and will save lives.”

Coronavirus outbreak: New COVID-19 case brings New Brunswick total to 7
Coronavirus outbreak: New COVID-19 case brings New Brunswick total to 7

UNB students receive Horizon Health warning

On Monday, students at the University of New Brunswick received a notice saying that there are “presumptive cases” of COVID-19 in the university community.

Story continues below advertisement

In the notice, Horizon Health asked all members of the university community to monitor symptoms for 14 days.

READ MORE: N.B. implementing COVID-19 assessment centres to reduce ER visits

“If you develop symptoms like headache, congestion, achiness, fever, cough or difficulty breathing between now and March 25, immediately isolate yourself … from other people and stay home from work and school,” Horizon Health said.

UNB, along with St. Thomas University and Mount Allison University, suspended all in-person classes last week. Classes are expected to resume remotely for each school for the remainder of the year.

 

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Blaine Higgsnovel coronavirusNew Brunswick coronavirusCoronavirus in new BrunswickJennifer Russel
Longform newsletter Longform newsletter

The Endnote

The best content straight to your inbox every Sunday

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.