Halifax to provide coronavirus update

Send this page to someone via email

The Halifax Regional Municipality is set to deliver an update Wednesday on its efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19.

This will be the first update from the municipality in nine days and will be led by Mayor Mike Savage and the municipality’s chief administrative officer Jacques Dubé.

The announcement is scheduled to begin at 11:45 a.m. AT and will be broadcast on the municipality’s YouTube channel.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia announces 1st COVID-19 death as case total surpasses 300

Halifax’s police force announced on Monday that they had issued 47 COVID-19-related tickets and responded to 698 COVID-19 calls since the province declared a state of emergency on March 22.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

A large number of the tickets were related to being in areas prohibited under the Emergency Management Act.

Story continues below advertisement

Fines for the tickets range from $697.50 to $7,500.

1:37 More COVID-19 cases confirmed in N.S. nursing homes More COVID-19 cases confirmed in N.S. nursing homes

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.