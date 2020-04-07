Amazon, Global News partner to provide Canadians with 24/7 live national, regional news

In these uncertain times, Canadians are hungry for accurate, informative news. Armed with questions about coronavirus, citizens from coast to coast are searching for the best ways to keep themselves and their families safe.

Amazon has partnered with Global News to do just that — provide live, 24/7 national and regional news and information to more Canadians as they navigate COVID-19. This comprehensive news coverage is free for all new and existing Amazon customers.

“Given the heightened interest in fact-based journalism right now, we are grateful to have the opportunity to share our content on Prime Video and reach new audiences looking for credible and timely information,” said Ward Smith, Senior Vice President of Global News.

In an effort to help keep Canadians informed at a time when having access to the latest news is critical for communities, there are five new feeds available on Amazon in coordination with Global News, which are available for free on Prime Video for Canada. Anyone with an Amazon.ca account can access the round-the-clock news coverage. The five feeds are: Global News National, Global News Toronto, Global News BC, Global News Calgary, and Global News Edmonton.

To access the news feeds on Prime Video, customers don’t need a Prime membership; they only need to sign into their Amazon account. (To sign up for Amazon, it’s free and easy.)

Customers can access the news feeds via the Prime Video app, which is free to download on compatible smart TVs, mobile devices, Fire TV, Fire TV stick, Fire tablets, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, select game consoles or online.

Global News is a property of Corus Entertainment.