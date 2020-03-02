New Global TV app delivers top shows and news in ‘one place, live and on demand’

Send this page to someone via email

Corus Entertainment has officially launched its new Global TV app, an all-in-one streaming experience that will offer Canadians access to the biggest networks, the latest news and the most-watched shows any time, anywhere.

The streaming Global TV app is the new home for full seasons and livestreams from Food Network Canada, HGTV Canada, W Network, History, Showcase and Slice. It’s also the first streaming app to bring Canadians free, 24/7 access to weather and local and national news feeds from Global News.

The new Global TV app is available now on iOS, Android and Chromecast, and at watch.globaltv.com, with more platform updates rolling out in the coming months. Canadians can download the app for free and watch at any time.

“The new Global TV app is a reflection of Corus’ ever-evolving digital strategy, delivering Canadians a sophisticated, all-in-one streaming product that elevates their viewing experience,” said Troy Reeb, executive vice-president of broadcast networks at Corus Entertainment.

“Corus provides industry-leading excellence in news, digital and broadcast storytelling with the power of the Global network and more top specialty brands than any other broadcaster.”

Reeb says the service will have something for everyone, from free local and national news streams to premium shows available through Corus’ top specialty networks, including the very best scripted dramas and unscripted lifestyle and reality series.

“For the first time, it’s all in one place, live and on demand.” Tweet This

The app will provide free local and national news along with up-to-the-minute headline tickers, sports scores, weather and more.

Users will also get access to a limited-time collection of hit original series from Food Network Canada and HGTV Canada, plus access to Global’s hit prime-time shows free for seven days after their broadcast premieres.

The Global TV app’s multi-authentication tool allows users with a cable subscription to unlock streaming access to every network included in their cable package, anywhere and any time.

The enhanced TV platform allows viewers to toggle between live network feeds. It also provides on-demand access to an extensive catalogue of current seasons of premium scripted and unscripted series from all genres, including drama, comedy, reality, lifestyle, late-night, news and daytime.

The app will have several featured networks, including Food Network Canada, HGTV Canada, W Network, History, Showcase and Slice. Canadians can also expect to see National Geographic and Adult Swim added to the app in the near future.

Global TV app users can expect to have a wide range of shows at their fingertips, including everything from New Amsterdam and Prodigal Son to Survivor and Big Brother Canada.

Cable subscribers will be able to unlock the very best of what the Global TV app has to offer, including shows such as Vikings, Island of Bryan, Outlander, Top Chef Canada, The Sinner, Vanderpump Rules and so much more.

Everything will be available live and on-demand through subscriptions to the applicable networks.

Global is a Corus Entertainment Network and is available through all major TV distributors, including Shaw, Shaw Direct, Rogers, Bell, Videotron, Telus, Cogeco, Eastlink, SaskTel and the new STACKTV, streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video Channels.

Global News, Global TV and the other specialty channels listed above are all Corus Entertainment properties.