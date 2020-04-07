Jay Benedict, ‘Emmerdale’ and ‘Aliens’ actor, dies at 68 from COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

American actor Jay Benedict died on Saturday as a result of complications of COVID-19. He was 68.

In his five-decade-long career, the Burbank, Calif.-born entertainer acted in films like Aliens (1986) and Christopher Nolan‘s 2012 Batman film The Dark Knight Rises as well as British TV hits like Emmerdale and Foyle’s War.

News of Benedict’s death was confirmed by his management company, TCG Artist Management, on April 4. He died in London, England, only a week before his 69th birthday.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our dear client Jay Benedict, who this afternoon lost his battle with COVID-19,” the company wrote. “Our thoughts are with his family.”

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our dear client Jay Benedict, who this afternoon lost his battle with COVID-19. Our thoughts are with his family ❤️ — TCG ArtistManagement (@TCGArtist) April 4, 2020

Though he’s recognized for portraying different supporting characters across myriad films and major U.K. TV series, Benedict is best known for founding post-production and automated dialogue replacement) company Sync or Swim.

Benedict founded Sync or Swim in the early 2000s alongside his wife, Phoebe Scholfield.

The two provided voiceover, translation and dubbing work on more than 175 films and 200 individual TV series along with a number of animations and video games.

The U.K.-based company was responsible for the sound on movies like V for Vendetta (2005), 28 Weeks Later (2007), Slumdog Millionaire (2008) and James Bond: Spectre (2015), among many other productions.

Benedict’s career in the film industry also included a cameo in the original 1977 Star Wars film Episode IV: A New Hope.

The actor played a character named Deak in the Tosche Station scene, which featured Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker and Anthony Daniels as C-3PO.

Hours before his death, a close friend of Benedict’s reached out, asking friends and followers on Twitter to send “prayers and good vibes” for the actor.

“He’s been on a ventilator for 9 days now with COVID-19 and things have begun shutting down. [Benedict] has worked on 8 out of 10 shows you been watching on TV,” the tweet, sent from a user named Youssef Kerkour, read.

Following Benedict’s battle with the novel coronavirus and subsequent death, an outpouring of messages appeared on Twitter, including notes of gratitude and memories of the entertainer.

Here’s what some of those messages said:

Shocked to hear one of our most brilliant actors and kind lovely man Jay Benedict has passed. Married to my lovely friend Phoebe Scholfield #AlloAllo My heart goes out to her and her family at this sad time #PhoebeScholfield @FreddieBenedict #LeoBenedict #SyncorSwim #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/YJ7nn25ftv — Vicki Michelle (@vickimichelle) April 5, 2020

So I just saw this & am saddened to hear of the loss of such a great man & my on-screen dad, #RussJorden, #JayBennedict ‘s death. He passed away from #COVID19 hours ago. Our loss leaves such a hole in the acting community. He will be missed. Prayers to his family #Aliens #RIP — Carrie Henn (@RealCarrieHenn) April 4, 2020

Jay Benedict – one of the greats – passed away today. If you work in ADR, dubbing, voiceovers, theatre or film in London, you know why we're heartbroken; a big voice and even bigger personality has left us. VALE JAY! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Yu5CX4JulD — David Menkin (@davidmenkin) April 4, 2020

Today I lost one of the best humans in my life. #JayBenedict was taken from us today by the cruel #COVID2019 Our entire ADR voice world is in mourning. Most tv and film you’ve seen has him and SyncorSwim on it. He called me his ‘protégé’ and it meant everything. This hurts. pic.twitter.com/uQyIvugcSA — Jessica Carroll (@JessCarrollActs) April 4, 2020

Heartbroken to hear that Jay Benedict, who I worked with often and happily, has tragically passed away from #coronavirus Sending all love to Phoebe and his lovely children. R.I.P. big fella. See you on the other side pic.twitter.com/kevw61MuSC — Daniel York Loh 😷 (@danielfyork) April 4, 2020

Though Benedict was born in the U.S., he moved to the U.K. with his family as a young child. He was bilingual, fluent in both English and French, and also spoke a little bit of German and Spanish.

Benedict is survived by his wife, Scholfield, sons Leopold and Freddie, his mother Renata and a daughter from another marriage, Alexis.

