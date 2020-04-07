Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on April 7

Send this page to someone via email

Here is a roundup of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Tuesday:

Ontario reports 379 new coronavirus cases, total reaches 4,726 and 153 deaths

How to apply for the Ontario Government Support for Families initiative

The Ontario government announced support for families with children at home due to school and childcare closures amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Families can apply for the one-time payment online here

The initiative was announced by the Ford government to “offset the cost of buying materials to support children’s learning, while they practice self-isolation and physical distancing,” according to the website. READ MORE: Coronavirus: How to apply for the Ontario Government Support for Families initiative

1st batch of Ontario-made masks finished

Premier Doug Ford was at a Vaughan manufacturing facility Tuesday picking up the first round of Ontario-made masks amid the pandemic.

The masks are being made by The Woodbridge Group and the Auto Parts Manufacturers’ Association.

“I was thrilled to see firsthand the fruition of their hard work and look forward to them ramping up production in the coming days to meet the demands of Ontario and soon other parts of the country,” Ford said in a statement.

Portal launched to recruit health-care workers

The Ontario government has created an online portal aimed at recruiting health-care workers.

The Health Workforce Matching Portal will allow skilled workers — including retired or non-active health-care professionals, internationally educated health-care workers, volunteers with experience and students — to apply to join the province’s fight against COVID-19.

Toronto converts closed libraries to food banks

The City of Toronto has started to convert its closed libraries to food banks to help those more vulnerable residents during the coronavirus pandemic.

Mayor John Tory said nine food banks will be opened in total across the city. Four have been opened and two more were scheduled to follow suit on Tuesday.

Premier Doug Ford declares Easter Bunny ‘essential service’ amid COVID-19 outbreak

Children across Ontario will still be able to get their holiday chocolate as Premier Doug Ford officially deemed the Easter Bunny an essential service amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“It’s so tough for the younger kids to explain what is going on right now … the kids have simple things they are worried about,” Ford said at a news conference Tuesday.

“So kids, the Easter Bunny is becoming an essential service and we’ll make sure they have the chocolates ready for Easter.” Tweet This