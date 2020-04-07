Coronavirus: Toronto libraries being turned into food banks for vulnerable residents

The City of Toronto has started to convert its closed libraries to food banks to help those more vulnerable residents during the coronavirus pandemic.

Mayor John Tory said nine food banks will be opened in total across the city. Four have been opened and two more will follow suit on Tuesday.

According to the City of Toronto website, the first location opened on March 25 in partnership with the North York Harvest Food Bank. The next three locations were in partnership with the Daily Bread Food Bank.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Tory said the decision was made “in an effort to ensure that the food needs of vulnerable residents continue to be met,” after almost 40 per cent of food bank programs in the city have been closed due to COVID-19.

The mayor said companies like Sobeys and Loblaws have also donated food and other supplies.

Story continues below advertisement

6:16 Coronavirus outbreak: Toronto announces partnership to ensure food banks, drop-ins continue Coronavirus outbreak: Toronto announces partnership to ensure food banks, drop-ins continue

Libraries were among the first businesses forced to close during the pandemic in Toronto and the province.

The City said it will also be creating more food bank-type locations in Toronto Community Housing buildings and other community centres where vulnerable residents reside.

In an effort to ensure that the food needs of vulnerable residents continue to be met, we will be opening 9 food banks at @TorontoLibrary locations across the city, with 6 open as of today. Thank you to our incredible Library team who have stepped up to help where needed. pic.twitter.com/bh0zI6ASVe — John Tory (@JohnTory) April 7, 2020