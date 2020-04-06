Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

2 London, Ont., pawn shops charged after failing to close to slow spread of COVID-19

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted April 6, 2020 5:08 pm
London City Hall as seen June 14, 2017 (Matthew Trevithick/AM980).
London City Hall as seen June 14, 2017 (Matthew Trevithick/AM980). Matthew Trevithick / 980 CFPL File

Two pawn shops are the first London, Ont., businesses to face charges after breaching provincial orders for all non-essential businesses to close in order to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The city says the two businesses, which were not named publicly, were each issued a provincial offence notice by the city’s bylaw office on Monday afternoon.

READ MORE: Live updates: Coronavirus in Canada

“They both were just fined $750 (plus the victim surcharge),” chief bylaw officer Orest Katolyk told Global News.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“Pawn shops are clearly not an essential service at this time. Nobody really should be going to pawn shops or purchase something used.”

Coronavirus outbreak: Toronto introduces fines up to $5,000 in fight against COVID-19

The fines and other potential penalties are set out under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act. Failure to comply with an emergency order could also result in as much as one year behind bars or a fine up to $100,000 for an individual, $500,000 for a director of a corporation, or $10,000,000 for a corporation itself if a bylaw officer issues a summons.

Story continues below advertisement

“We know this is a difficult time for everyone, and that includes businesses in our community,” Katolyk said.

“However these orders cannot be taken lightly. We need everyone to be doing everything they can to stop this virus from spreading.”

READ MORE: 21 fines issued in London, Ont. to those breaching coronavirus measures over the weekend

The charges against the two businesses follow a busy weekend for bylaw officers that saw 21 individuals fined. Including the victim surcharge, the total bill comes to $880 for those violating COVID-19 orders under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In Canadacovid-19 newsCoronavirus CasesPawn Shopslondon bylaw offencelondon pawn shopspawn shops coronavirus
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.