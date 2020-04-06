Woman, 61, is second person to die of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador 

Send this page to someone via email

There has been a second death in Newfoundland and Labrador as a result of COVID-19.

Chief medical officer of health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald says the latest death is a 61-year-old woman.

“We extend our sincerest and most heartfelt condolences to the family at this time,” Fitzgerald said.

READ MORE: 1 death, 13 new coronavirus cases identified in Newfoundland & Labrador

Premier Dwight Ball called it an extremely sad day for the province.

A 78-year-old retired police officer became the first person to die from COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador just over a week ago.

Fitzgerald said there were nine new cases of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador on Monday, increasing the provincial total to 226.

Story continues below advertisement

3:08 Coronavirus outbreak: Newfoundland and Labrador announces 32 new presumptive-positive COVID-19 cases Coronavirus outbreak: Newfoundland and Labrador announces 32 new presumptive-positive COVID-19 cases

She also said there is a person in a St. Lawrence long-term care facility who has tested positive for COVID-19.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“The family of this individual, as well as the families of all of the residents, have been notified. Outbreak protocols within the facility were immediately implemented, including extra cleaning and disinfecting and staff screening,” Fitzgerald said.

Premier Dwight Ball stressed the need for people to stay put and not do any unnecessary travel. He said he doesn’t think added enforcement should be necessary.

“If you are old enough to drive, if you’re old enough to get on a ferry, or old enough to get on an airplane, you’re old enough to understand the rules,” he said.

READ MORE: Long-term care directives announced as Nova Scotia nears 300 COVID-19 cases

Health Minister John Haggie said people need to stop looking for ways to conduct their normal routines during the health crisis.

“Stop looking for loopholes,” Haggie said. “‘Normal’ has changed and you need to recalibrate to the new normal. So build a bubble for yourself and your family. Stay in that bubble and don’t burst anyone else’s.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 6, 2020.

Story continues below advertisement

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.