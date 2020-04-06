Suspect sought after alleged sexual assault in East York

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police have released images of a suspect wanted after an alleged sexual assault in East York on Sunday.

Police said the incident occurred around 12:30 p.m. in the area of Thorncliffe Park Drive and Overlea Boulevard.

Officers said a 47-year-old woman was followed by a man into the elevator of a residential building where she was allegedly sexually assaulted.

Investigators have since released security images of a suspect.

Police said the man is described as having a heavy build, closely-shaved black hair, and is clean shaven. He was wearing a “Boston Bruins” sweatshirt, black Adidas track pants, and black shoes, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7474 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

