Crime

Suspect sought after alleged sexual assault in East York

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted April 6, 2020 12:59 pm
Police released these images of a suspect wanted in connection with an alleged sexual assault.
Police released these images of a suspect wanted in connection with an alleged sexual assault. Handout / Toronto Police

Toronto police have released images of a suspect wanted after an alleged sexual assault in East York on Sunday.

Police said the incident occurred around 12:30 p.m. in the area of Thorncliffe Park Drive and Overlea Boulevard.

Officers said a 47-year-old woman was followed by a man into the elevator of a residential building where she was allegedly sexually assaulted.

READ MORE: Victim dies after being found in vehicle following shooting in East York, police say

Investigators have since released security images of a suspect.

Police said the man is described as having a heavy build, closely-shaved black hair, and is clean shaven. He was wearing a “Boston Bruins” sweatshirt, black Adidas track pants, and black shoes, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7474 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

Toronto PoliceSexual AssaultTorontoToronto crimetoronto police serviceEast YorkThorncliffe Park Drive and Overlea Boulevard
