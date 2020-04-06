Texas teen facing terror charges after threatening to spread coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

Police are searching for a Texas teen who allegedly posted on social media that she had tested positive for the novel coronavirus and is “willfully spreading it.”

Officials in Carrollton, a city northwest of Dallas, are seeking help from the public to find the 18-year-old identified as Lorraine Maradiaga.

They’ve said she’ll be charged with terroristic threat once she’s found and taken into custody, Dallas-Fort Worth’s Fox 4 reports.

We have identified the woman seen on social media claiming to be COVID-19 positive as 18-year-old Lorraine Maradiaga and are charging her with Terroristic Threat, Texas Penal Code 22.07. We have not located her yet. Tips: (972) 466-3333 or CrimeTips@CityofCarrollton.com. pic.twitter.com/KySDDXL2RH — Carrollton TX Police (@CarrolltonTXPD) April 5, 2020

They currently have no confirmation that she even has COVID-19 and is intentionally spreading it, but are “taking her social media actions very seriously.”

Photos of the suspect shared in the police department’s tweet are, per Storyful, screenshots from a Snapchat account under the name Lorraine Boutit.

According to CBS, the suspect was in a local Walmart at the time the Snapchat video was shared.

A Facebook profile under the same name exists, along with the name “lorraine.maradiaga” at the end of the URL.

According to the Texas penal code, a terroristic threat refers to a person who commits or threatens to commit an offence involving violence to any person to cause a reaction, place a person in fear of imminent bodily injury, influence the conduct or activities of the federal government, and more.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

