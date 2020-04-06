Dartmouth, N.S., liquor store employee tests positive for COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

An employee at a liquor store in Dartmouth, N.S., has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a social media statement Sunday night, the Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation (NSLC) confirmed the positive case at its Portland Street location.

“The employee has our full support,” the NSLC tweeted. “The store will reopen at 10 a.m. (Monday) with employees from other stores in the area. Thanks for respecting precautions.”

The NSLC says the employee last worked Thursday and has not worked since getting the results.

The store was closed on Friday after the NSLC said an employee was exposed to a confirmed case of COVID-19.

The NSLC said the closure was the result of the company following public health advice and protocol.

“We closed the store as soon as we were aware, posted a sign for customers and had a professional cleaning service deep clean and disinfect the store,” the NSLC told Global News on Friday.

The sign taped to the store read: “Temporary store closures give us time and space to adjust our operations and create a safer shopping environment for our customers and our employees.”

