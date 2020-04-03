Darmouth NSLC store temporarily closed after employee exposed to case of COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

People looking to shop at a Dartmouth liquor store were abruptly turned away on Friday, as the doors were locked and signs indicated it was temporarily closed.

On social media, the Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation (NSLC) said they had closed their Portland Street location because an employee was exposed to a confirmed case of COVID-19.

View link » Hi Joe, we’re sorry for the inconvenience. An employee was exposed outside the workplace to a confirmed case of COVID-19. As soon as we were notified we immediately closed the store to deep clean and disinfect. — NSLC (@theNSLC) April 3, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“An employee has been exposed outside the workplace to a confirmed case of COVID-19,” a NSLC spokesperson tells Global News. “We are following all public health advice and protocol. We closed the store as soon as we were aware, posted a sign for customers and had a professional cleaning service deep clean and disinfect the store.”

A piece of paper taped to the Dartmouth store read, “Temporary store closures give us time and space to adjust our operations and create a safer shopping environment for our customers and our employees.”

Ashley Field/Global News Ashley Field/Global News

There is no word yet on how long the store will remain closed.

“We’re in touch with public health about next steps and will make a decision based on those ongoing discussions,” says the spokesperson.

Story continues below advertisement

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.