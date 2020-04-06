In the midst of pandemic, Brockville Ontario Speedway prepares for the best in 2020

Send this page to someone via email

For many race fans in eastern Ontario and upstate New York, the month of April means the season is right around the corner.

Last week, the Brockville Ontario Speedway released its 2020 schedule, and the first race is slated for May 9th. But with residents of Ontario and New York under strict guidelines to self-isolate and avoid social gatherings, the season will likely get delayed.

“Any night you can lose in the summer but not opening night,” said the owner of the track, Paul Kirkland.

As the weather warms and the ground begins to thaw, Kirkland and his staff usually begin their preparations ahead of opening weekend, but this year, the staff has been told to stay home.

For that reason, Kirkland is taking it upon himself to prepare the track for the season.

“This is self-isolation. I guess I’m fortunate to be able to come out here and work by myself and having nobody around,” said Kirkland.

The track employs around 60 people from the Brockville area each summer, according to Kirkland, which includes food vendors, maintenance crews and ticket booth staff.

They’re all summer jobs, he says, that are more than just a paycheque.

“People want to know what’s going on and are we going to get up and going because people are depressed, and we just want some joy back in our lives,” said Kirkland as he stands in the empty grandstands.

Kirkland wouldn’t provide the revenue that may be lost if the season is cancelled but says if the DIRTcar 358 Modified Championship in October is removed from the schedule, it could cost him hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Although months away, Kirkland is looking at alternatives, such as allowing limited racers to use the track to practice.