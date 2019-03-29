Racing fans and drivers get revved up for the 50th anniversary of the Brockville Ontario Speedway

It may be six weeks away, but the Brockville Ontario Speedway is continuing to prepare for its 50th anniversary.

The stock car season opens on Saturday, May 11 at the popular track about 60 kilometres east of Kingston.

To get fans, drivers and engines revved up for the season ahead, the 19th annual Stock Car Showcase is being held at Kingston’s Frontenac Mall.

“It’s a great opportunity for the drivers to show off their machines and meet face to face with the fans,” said Paul Kirkland, the longtime owner of the Brockville Speedway.

Kirkland says it’s a weekend that everyone looks forward to. Racing fans in Eastern Ontario get a chance to mingle with the drivers and talk shop. It’s a wonderful opportunity to showcase the sport, he says.

“We, as organizers, sometimes take things for granted,” continued Kirkland. “We forget that fans don’t have a chance to meet their favourite drivers on race day, so this is an opportunity to meet them face to face and talk about the season ahead. The drivers just love talking about their cars and meeting with the public.”

Among the many drivers in attendance on Friday and Saturday is Tim O’Brien. He’s a contender every Saturday night at the BOS in the Modified 358 feature event.

“The showcase is a sign that the season is just around the corner,” said O’Brien.

“It gets the fans excited and allows me to get familiar with the fans,” added the well-known Kingston driver.

“It’s just a small way for us to give back to the racing community. The 358 modified is the premier racing class at Brockville and I can’t wait for the green flag to drop on May 11.”

Steve Barber is about to enter his second season, driving a car in the Modified 358 class.

The Lansdowne native has enjoyed success in the Sportsman’s class but last year decided to join the big boys in the Modified 358s.

“I made the jump with the help of a private sponsor,” said Barber.

“I was hesitant at first, but he convinced me I could drive with the best at the BOS. There are a lot of good drivers in the Sportsman’s class but there’s more horsepower in the Modified 358s. It’s a different level of racing, that’s for sure, but a lot of fun on a short track. I look forward to my second season of Modified racing in Brockville.”