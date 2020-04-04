Coronavirus: 2 more residents die at Bobcaygeon, Ont. nursing home

Send this page to someone via email

The novel coronavirus outbreak at a Bobcaygeon, Ont., nursing home has claimed the lives of another two residents, officials said Saturday.

In a news release issued April 4, Pinecrest Nursing Home said two of its residents died of COVID-19 on Friday.

The outbreak at the 65-bed long-term care facility was first declared in mid-March.

According to the release, the total number of COVID-19-related deaths at the facility now stands at 22.

The spouse of one of the residents also died as a result of the outbreak.

2:06 COVID 19 pandemic growing worse across Canada COVID 19 pandemic growing worse across Canada

“This is an especially trying time for all of us who are part of the Pinecrest community and we are all affected by this loss,” the release read.

Story continues below advertisement

1:55 Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario cases surpass 3,200 as health officials confirm 32 outbreaks in long-term care homes Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario cases surpass 3,200 as health officials confirm 32 outbreaks in long-term care homes

Earlier in the week the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit said at least two dozen staff had tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the statement, the facility has implemented additional measures to “keep residents and the community safe.”

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“We continue to prioritize the health and safety of our residents and our front-line staff and are working with Public Health and the Ministry of Health to ensure the necessary steps are being taken to manage the outbreak,” the release read.

The facility said it is ensuring staff are wearing personal protective equipment at all times, enforcing “strict social distancing” of staff who work with ill patients and those who are well, and are carrying out “enhanced cleaning techniques.”

According to the release, families have been informed of the status of their loved ones, and additional tests were sent to public health this week.

2:30 Ontario woman serenades seniors through FaceTime during COVID-19 Ontario woman serenades seniors through FaceTime during COVID-19

On Friday, Ontario’s associate chief medical officer Dr. Barbara Yaffe said outbreaks at 32 long-term care facilities have been reported in the province.

By Saturday morning, more than 3,600 cases of COVID-19 had been reported in Ontario, with the total number of cases in Canada topping 12,900.

Story continues below advertisement

-With files from Global News’ Greg Davis and Ryan Rocca.