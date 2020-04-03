Menu

Canada

Coronavirus: 4 more residents die at Bobcaygeon, Ont. nursing home, death toll at 21

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 3, 2020 11:17 am
Updated April 3, 2020 11:41 am
20 residents have died at the Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon, Ont., the facility's medical doctor reported Friday.
Global News

The coronavirus outbreak at a Bobcaygeon, Ont., nursing home claimed another four residents, increasing the overall death toll to 21, the facility’s medical director reported Friday morning.

Dr. Michelle Snarr of Pinecrest Nursing Home stated four residents had died of COVID-19 complications since she provided a report on Thursday morning.

READ MORE: Residents rally for Bobcaygeon, Ont., nursing home battling coronavirus outbreak

The outbreak, which was declared in mid-March, has claimed 20 residents at the 65-bed long-term care facility, along with a spouse of one of the residents, Snarr reported.

At least two dozen staff have also tested positive for COVID-19, while 34 were showing symptoms, the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported earlier this week.

Residents rally for Bobcaygeon nursing home battling COVID-19 outbreak

The Pinecrest Nursing Home outbreak is one of 10 declared at long-term care facilities across Ontario, the province announced earlier this week. Pinecrest is the largest outbreak in Ontario, health officials say.

Story continues below advertisement

On Friday morning, the province confirmed 462 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the provincial total to 3,255.

