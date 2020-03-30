Coronavirus outbreak: Minister says more advance screening, isolation needed for long-term care homes
Amid reports at least nine residents at a long-term care home in Bobcaygeon, Ont. have died, Long-Term Care Minister Merrilee Fullerton said there would be more advance screening at such facilities going forward, and would look into advance ways to isolate people who come into the home. Asked what other measures they would look at, Fullerton said they will also be a priority of test kits for long-term care homes.