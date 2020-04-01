Residents rally for Bobcaygeon, Ont., nursing home battling coronavirus outbreak

Send this page to someone via email

Dozens of motorists on Wednesday showed their support for the Bobcaygeon, Ont., nursing home battling a coronavirus outbreak that has claimed the lives of a dozen residents.

On Wednesday afternoon, motorists lined up along County Road 36 in the village north of Peterborough and drove past the long-term care facility as an act of solidarity and support. Many were honking their horns and ringing bells.

The outbreak at the long-term care facility is considered the largest in Ontario, health officials said.

Since the COVID-19 outbreak was declared at the 65-bed facility in mid-March, 12 residents and one volunteer with the facility have died of the disease as of Tuesday, according to the facility’s medical director Dr. Michelle Snarr.

As of Tuesday, the region’s health unit reported that at least two dozen staff members have also tested positive for COVID-19 with further test results pending. Of the 66 on staff, 34 were showing symptoms of COVID-19 as of Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

2:42 Community rallies behind Bobcaygeon nursing home after several seniors die from COVID-19 Community rallies behind Bobcaygeon nursing home after several seniors die from COVID-19

City of Kawartha Lakes Mayor Andy Letham on Wednesday said that while the outbreak has garnered national attention, the residents are more than just statistics.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“These numbers represent parents, grandparents, spouses, siblings and most importantly — loved ones,” he said. “Together, let’s make sure we are remembering who they are as people — people who grew up here and who were a part of shaping the community we get to enjoy today.”

Megan Wilson, a frontline worker at Extendicare Kawartha Lakes says the drive-by made her cry.

“Thank you for showing support. People want to show support and physically this is the safest and only thing they can do,” she said.

A similar drive-by was held on Monday night.

A community relief fund has also been launched. For more details, visit online.

@DinaPugliese This is Bobcaygeon on April 1 cars lining the road into town to show support and love to Pinecrest Nursing Home I LOVE MY TOWN (its over 3/4 of a mile to the home from this point) pic.twitter.com/LsxljnBeyc — Pat McDiarmid (@Track1Mom) April 1, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

More to come.