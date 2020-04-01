Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

Coronavirus: 2 more residents at Bobcaygeon, Ont., nursing home die, 15 dead in total

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 1, 2020 4:18 pm
Updated April 1, 2020 4:35 pm
Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit now sending COVID-19 test swabs to Kingston for faster turnaround
WATCH ABOVE: While still awaiting results from a Toronto lab, the health unit is now sending swabs to a Kingston lab for a quicker turnaround for results. Mark Giunta reports.

TORONTO — Two more residents of a central Ontario nursing home dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak have died.

Fourteen residents and the spouse of a resident of Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon have now died amid what the local health unit is calling the largest COVID-19 outbreak in the province.

READ MORE: 12th resident dies at Bobcaygeon nursing home; new cases in Kawartha Lakes, Northumberland County

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit has said at least 24 staff members are also infected.

More to come.

Coronavirus outbreak: Residents rally for Bobcaygeon nursing home battling COVID-19 outbreak
Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscovid-19 canadacoronavirus updateCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus Casescovid-19 newspinecrest nursing homeCoronavirus Pinecrest Nursing HomeCOVID-19 Pinecrest Nursing Home
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.