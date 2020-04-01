Coronavirus: 2 more residents at Bobcaygeon, Ont., nursing home die, 15 dead in total

TORONTO — Two more residents of a central Ontario nursing home dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak have died.
Fourteen residents and the spouse of a resident of Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon have now died amid what the local health unit is calling the largest COVID-19 outbreak in the province.
READ MORE: 12th resident dies at Bobcaygeon nursing home; new cases in Kawartha Lakes, Northumberland County
[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]
The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit has said at least 24 staff members are also infected.
More to come.
© 2020 The Canadian Press
COMMENTS