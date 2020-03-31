Menu

Health

Coronavirus: 12th resident dies at Bobcaygeon nursing home; new cases in Kawartha Lakes, Northumberland County

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 31, 2020 3:40 pm
Updated March 31, 2020 3:48 pm
At least 12 residents of Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon have died due to COVID-19 complications.
At least 12 residents of Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon have died due to COVID-19 complications. Global News

A 12th resident and a volunteer are among the latest COVID-19 related deaths at the Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon, its medical director reported Tuesday morning.

According to the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit, there are eight new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the City of Kawartha Lakes and three in Northumberland County. As of early Tuesday afternoon there are now 52 confirmed cases in its jurisdiction: 41 in the City of Kawartha Lakes and 11 in Northumberland County. No specific details were provided on the new cases.

READ MORE: ‘It’s a war zone’: Coronavirus deaths at Bobcaygeon, Ont., nursing home climb to 9

The health unit posted the statistics at 12:40 p.m. Tuesday but noted the numbers are not “real-time data” and can be “at least 25” hours behind current update. Numbers are extracted from the integrated Public Health Information System.

“The numbers may differ from other sources, as data are extracted at different times,” the health unit stated.

Story continues below advertisement
Numerous seniors at Bobcaygeon nursing home die from COVID-19-related illnesses
Numerous seniors at Bobcaygeon nursing home die from COVID-19-related illnesses

Of the 52 cases, 11 have resulted in death. The health unit reports nine of them are associated with the outbreak at the Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon in the City of Kawartha Lakes. The outbreak is considered the largest in Ontario.

However, Dr. Michelle Snarr, the facility’s medical director, told Global News on Tuesday morning that 13 people linked to the outbreak at Pinecrest have died: 12 residents and one City of Kawartha Lakes resident with ties to the facility as a volunteer.

She said she received the information around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.

On Monday the health unit said 24 staff members at the long-term care home have tested positive for COVID-19 with further test results pending. Of the 66 on staff, 34 were showing symptoms of COVID-19.

More to come.

COVID-19: Health Unit says it couldn’t verify reports of deaths at Bobcaygeon, Ont. nursing home over the weekend
