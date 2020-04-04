3 more COVID-19 deaths in B.C., but number of new cases lowest in weeks

Send this page to someone via email

Three more people have died of the novel coronavirus in British Columbia, health officials announced Saturday, while the small drop in hospital-bound cases has been erased since Friday.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry also reported 29 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the province’s total to 1,203 cases. The increase was the lowest B.C. has seen in weeks, but Henry said she’s not claiming victory yet.

“I don’t think I’ ready to say anything is a ‘win’ yet, but every day that we have been bending that curve is a good thing,” she said, as she continued to express worry over returning travellers and the introduction of cases into more seniors’ homes.

“This could take a turn for the worse for us in the coming week, in particular, but I’m heartened that we’re seeing that decrease in acceleration.”

Thirty-five people have now died of COVID-19 in B.C.

Of the total confirmed cases, 149 are in hospital, up three from Friday, while four more people have been moved into intensive care for a total of 68 cases.

That comes after the totals of both hospital stays and ICU cases fell by the same numbers between Thursday and Friday, which Henry had said gave her “a glimmer of hope.”

However, 704 people have recovered from the disease, continuing to account for more than half of all cases in B.C.

Henry said outbreaks have now been identified at 23 long-term care facilities across the province, after a case was reported at a facility in the Fraser Valley. The majority of the province’s deaths from coronavirus have been linked to at least two seniors’ homes.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated