Quebec man, 52, stabbed to death after break and enter in Hudson

A 52-year-old man was stabbed to death following a break and enter at a residence in Hudson, near Rigaud in the Montérégie region on Saturday morning.

Police officers from the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) at the MRC Vaudreuil-Soulanges Est police station were called to a single-family residence on Main Street Friday morning at around 6:15 a.m.

According to SQ spokesperson Stéphane Tremblay, investigators believe there was an altercation with the man as he entered the residence. He was seriously injured and transported to the hospital, where he died a few hours later.

A woman in her forties was arrested and released in the evening.

The investigation continues.

–With files from The Canadian Press