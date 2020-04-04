Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Quebec man, 52, stabbed to death after break and enter in Hudson

By Brittany Henriques Global News
Posted April 4, 2020 10:56 am
FILE PHOTO: Sûreté du Québec (SQ) police say the incident occurred at around 6:15 a.m. Saturday morning.
FILE PHOTO: Sûreté du Québec (SQ) police say the incident occurred at around 6:15 a.m. Saturday morning. Mario Beauregard / The Canadian Press

A 52-year-old man was stabbed to death following a break and enter at a residence in Hudson, near Rigaud in the Montérégie region on Saturday morning.

Police officers from the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) at the MRC Vaudreuil-Soulanges Est police station were called to a single-family residence on Main Street Friday morning at around 6:15 a.m.

READ MORE: Multi-car collision injures 5 in Saint-Félix-de-Valois, Que.

According to SQ spokesperson Stéphane Tremblay, investigators believe there was an altercation with the man as he entered the residence. He was seriously injured and transported to the hospital, where he died a few hours later.

READ MORE: 1 dead, 1 arrested following altercation in Blainville: Sûreté du Québec

A woman in her forties was arrested and released in the evening.

Story continues below advertisement

The investigation continues.

–With files from The Canadian Press

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
StabbingDeathBreak And EnterSureté du QuébecSQHudsonRigaudStéphane TremblayMRC Vaudreuil-Soulanges Est
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.