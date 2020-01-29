Menu

Crime

1 dead, 1 arrested following altercation in Blainville: Sûreté du Québec police

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted January 29, 2020 8:06 pm
Updated January 29, 2020 8:10 pm
The case was transferred to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) police.
The case was transferred to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) police.

A man is dead and another is arrested following an altercation that took place at a residential home on George-Hériot Street in Blainville.

Blainville police were called to the scene on Wednesday afternoon at 2:45 p.m. for a person in crisis. Officers say at the scene they found the male victim, whose age they could not confirm. He was declared dead at the scene.

The case was transferred to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) police.

SQ spokesperson Stéphane Tremblay said the person who was arrested is a man in his 20s. He was arrested at the scene.

An investigation is underway.

