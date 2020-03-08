Multi-car collision injures 5 in Saint-Félix-de-Valois, Que.

Send this page to someone via email

Five people were injured after a crash involving three vehicles in Saint-Félix-de-Valois, in the Lanaudière region, northeast of Montreal.

The collisions occurred around 8 p.m. Saturday on the Côte-du-Domaine road.

According to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), a car with three occupants deviated from its lane before colliding with a van traveling in the opposite direction — the van would have been unable to avoid the impact with the first car, police said.

According to SQ spokesperson Valérie Beauchamps, five people were injured. Two were seriously hurt while the others suffered minor injuries.

The driver of the car believed to have caused the crash is in critical condition, according to Beauchamps.

The SQ does not know why the first car deviated from its lane.

SQ collision investigators were on scene for some time, but the road re-opened to traffic at around 8:15 a.m. Sunday.

–With files from The Canadian Press