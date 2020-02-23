Lachute man killed in pedestrian collision on Route 158

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

A 36-year-old man from Lachute, Que., has died following a pedestrian collision Saturday evening on Route 158 in the Laurentians.

Police say the incident occurred at around 6 p.m.

According to the Sureté du Québec (SQ), a man driving west hit the pedestrian, who is believed to have been walking on the side of the road.

READ MORE: Pedestrian dies after being hit by taxi in Montreal

“The man was transported to the hospital in critical condition, where he later succumbed to his injuries,” said Sargent Marie-Michèle Moore.

The young driver in his twenties was taken to the hospital for nervous shock.

Police have not released the identities of either of the men involved.

Story continues below advertisement

The road was closed in both directions until 2:30 a.m. Sunday while investigators combed the site.

READ MORE: Pedestrian dead after being hit by snow removal truck: Laval police

An investigation is still underway.

3:27 Could lowering speed limits make our roads safer? Could lowering speed limits make our roads safer?