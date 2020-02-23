Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Lachute man killed in pedestrian collision on Route 158

By Brittany Henriques Global News
Posted February 23, 2020 12:10 pm
FILE: Sûreté du Québec (SQ) police say the incident occurred at 6:00 p.m. Saturday night.
FILE: Sûreté du Québec (SQ) police say the incident occurred at 6:00 p.m. Saturday night. Mario Beauregard / The Canadian Press

A 36-year-old man from Lachute, Que., has died following a pedestrian collision Saturday evening on Route 158 in the Laurentians.

Police say the incident occurred at around 6 p.m.

According to the Sureté du Québec (SQ), a man driving west hit the pedestrian, who is believed to have been walking on the side of the road.

READ MORE: Pedestrian dies after being hit by taxi in Montreal

“The man was transported to the hospital in critical condition, where he later succumbed to his injuries,” said Sargent Marie-Michèle Moore.

The young driver in his twenties was taken to the hospital for nervous shock.

Police have not released the identities of either of the men involved.

Story continues below advertisement

The road was closed in both directions until 2:30 a.m. Sunday while investigators combed the site.

READ MORE: Pedestrian dead after being hit by snow removal truck: Laval police

An investigation is still underway.

Could lowering speed limits make our roads safer?
Could lowering speed limits make our roads safer?
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Fatal CrashSureté du QuébecSQPedestrian CollisionLaurentianspedestrian deathLachuteman hit by carMarie-Michèle Mooreman walking on side of hwy killedRoute 158
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.