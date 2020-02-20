Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Quebec provincial police investigating cause of fatal 140-vehicle collision on Highway 15

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted February 20, 2020 9:44 am
Major multi-vehicle crash involving nearly 200 cars outside Montreal
A code orange was declared in three hospitals after about 200 vehicles, including 15 trucks, were involved in a major crash on Highway 15.

Quebec provincial police are trying to determine what led to a massive multi-vehicle crash on Highway 15 on Montreal’s south shore that killed two people and injured nearly 30 others on Wednesday.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) confirmed on Thursday morning that at least one person remains in critical condition following the collision, which involved more than 100 vehicles. Investigators are also trying to identify the two victims who were killed.

“According to the latest information, nearly 140 vehicles were involved in the Highway 15 event, 70 of which were reported to have been damaged,” the SQ said in a statement.

The stretch of highway near La Prairie, just outside of Montreal, reopened to traffic around 1 a.m. on Thursday — more than 12 hours after the pileup occurred.

READ MORE: 2 dead after nearly 200-vehicle crash on Highway 15 near Montreal

The collision, which spanned more than a kilometre on the highway, led to a code orange at three area hospitals to accommodate the influx of patients. Ambulances made at least two dozen trips to bring drivers and passengers to receive care.

Story continues below advertisement

“I just remember a bunch of stretchers coming in and out,” said Jack Sandberg, who was in the pileup. “A lot of people had braces on their necks.”

The extent of the crash was so severe that first responders from nine municipalities on Montreal’s south shore were called in to assist and help free drivers from their cars.

Quebec’s transport minister pointed to a sudden gust of wind from the St. Lawrence River that contributed to whiteout conditions on the highway. However, he said the stretch of highway hasn’t been deemed problematic.

“The sector hasn’t had more accidents,” François Bonnardel told reporters on Thursday outside the provincial legislature.

with files from Global News’ Alessia Simona Maratta, Gloria Henriquez and the Canadian Press

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Sureté du QuébecQuebec provincial policeHighway 15La PrairieHighway 15 collisionLa Prairie crash
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.