Ontario fines SeatGeek $25K for allegedly violating new ticket resale law

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario government has fined the ticket resale platform SeatGeek $25,000 for allegedly breaking its new ban on selling tickets for more than face value.

The fine was levied against the company on Aug. 28 and, according to the province, it did not file an appeal in the two weeks that followed.

That means SeatGeek will now be expected to pay the full $25,000 penalty to Ontario for allegedly failing to ensure tickets are not resold above face value, for failing to disclose the original face value of the ticket, and for facilitating the resale of tickets without proof of original price.

“The penalty is the result of new financial enforcement measures introduced by the province through the 2026 Ontario Budget: A Plan to Protect Ontario, to crack down on illegal ticket resales, protect consumers and families, and keep tickets affordable for fans and families,” the government wrote in a news release.

Story continues below advertisement

SeatGeek did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Global News.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Ticket resale companies have claimed the new law is confusing and hard to follow.

The resale rules technically came into effect as soon as the budget received Royal Assent on April 24, but the government opted for an education-first approach, writing to secondary sellers like SeatGeek, StubHub, FIFA and VividSeat to tell them to get in line.

However, despite the letters from the government, tickets on those sites continued to be sold online well above face value. In early June, the provincial government named SeatGeek and StubHub on its Consumer Beware list as a punishment for selling tickets above face value.

The government took months to issue the fines and, behind the scenes, industry sources understood changes were coming to the law.

Those sources previously told Global News the premier’s office had instructed Minister of Public and Business Service Delivery and Procurement Stephen Crawford’s office to draft regulations to work out how to define the face value of a ticket and how secondary markets will have to verify it.

The concern from resale sites is that they currently have no way to verify the original price of tickets because they can’t access the e-tickets or metadata from primary sellers.

Story continues below advertisement

People looking to resell tickets could use artificial intelligence or Photoshop to edit the price of their original ticket, for example, to resell it for more with no easy way to spot the change.

The unappealed fine for SeatGeek raises questions over whether changes are still planned for the law.