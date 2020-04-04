Alberta RCMP searching for man believed to have fired shots into home filled with people

Send this page to someone via email

Police are asking for help locating a man accused of firing shots into a home on the Louis Bull First Nation in the early morning hours of Jan. 26, 2020.

In a news release Friday, RCMP said 19-year-old Travis Roasting is believed to be one of two suspects identified and charged connected to the incident.

“None of the residents were hit, but multiple people including children were inside the home at the time,” said police.

According to the release, “Roasting has been evading police since the shooting.” He is believed to be in the Maskwacis area.

Roasting is described as 6-feet-tall with black hair and brown eyes and weighs between 160 to 170 pounds.

Anyone with information is warned not to approach Roasting but rather contact their local police department.

The Maskwacis RCMP can be reached at 780-585-3767. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers online or by phone at 1-800-222-8477.