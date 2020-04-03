RCMP arrest man, seize cash, guns and meth in Dieppe, N.B.

RCMP have arrested a 30-year-old man from Dieppe, N.B., and seized cash, guns and crystal meth after an incident earlier this week.
Police say officers were called to a home on Copp Street Wednesday for a report of a man with a firearm threatening to harm himself.
The man surrendered to police without incident.
He was arrested and then taken to hospital.
Police searched the home the next day and found crystal methamphetamine, an undisclosed amount of cash, three assault rifles, two hunting rifles, a sawed-off rifle, two revolvers, a handgun, gun parts and brass knuckles.
RCMP say the man remains in hospital and their investigation is ongoing.
